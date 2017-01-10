Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet the Visual Artists Giving a Voice to the Next Generation! Rele Arts Foundation Introduces the Young Contemporaries of 2017

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Rele Arts Foundation (RAF) is pleased to announce the sophomore edition of the Young Contemporaries. Young Contemporaries is an artistic initiative that identifies, promotes and, mentors young visual artists; giving them the tools to succeed critically and commercially in the global art marketplace. Five bright, and promising young artists working in diverse mediums with […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.