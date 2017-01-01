Meet The Youngest King! 23-year-old Man Crowned the 20th Obi of Issele-uku in Delta State (Photos)

Dignitaries from all works of life gathered in the ancient city of Issele-Uku, the headquarters of Aniocha-North Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday the 29th of December 2016 for the coronation/presentation of staff of office of the 20th Obi of Issele-Uku Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Agbogidi Nduka Ezeagwuna II.

Speaking at the high society evenrt, the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by his Deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, said he is confident that the reign of the monarch will usher in a new era of peace, progress and prosperity for the good people of Issele-Uku Kingdom.



He said: “It is also my hope and expectation that you will use your hallowed office to build bridges of cooperation and understanding not only in your Kingdom but among the different ethnic nationalities in the state.”

Born 29th January 1992, Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II received his staff of office from the Deputy Governor of the State, Kingsley Otuaro

In his profile, Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna, posits that his reign and leadership would be all inclusive, calling on all Oligbo sons and daughters to join hands as stakeholders of “Project Issele-Uku.”

