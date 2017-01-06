Mega party: ADP zones chairmanship position to North Central, submits registration documents next week
All is now set for the birth of Nigeria’s mega party, Action Democratic Party, ADP. This is just as those behind the formation of the new party, with the aim of unseating the current administration in 2019 have zoned National Executive Committee slots to the various regions of the country. According to the Vanguard, they […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
