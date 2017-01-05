Mega Party: ADP Zones NEC Positions, National Chairman goes to North Central

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of its registration and the National Convention, the new Mega party, Action Democratic Party, ADP has zoned the positions of National Working Committee, NWC and that of the National Executive Committee to various geo-political zones of the country.

According to the document released by the new party, the National Chairmanship position has been zoned to North Central; South west gets Deputy National Chairman; South East, National Secretary; National Organising for North West, South East gets National Legal Adviser, and South South gets National Treasurer.

The new party has made provision for two zones to produce the positions of Deputy National Chairmen as it was during the early days of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, just as a new office, National Diaspora Adviser which has never existed in PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC has been created by the Mega Party.

According to the breakdown, North Central has the National Welfare Secretary; National Vice Chairman; Vice National Organising Secretary; Deputy National Woman Leader; Assistant National Secretary; Deputy National Treasurer; National Vice woman leader; National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Official (2.Male, 1 Female).

The North West aside the position of National Organising Secretary, has the positions of National Woman leader; National Vice Chairman; Vice Publicity Secretary; Deputy National Secretary; Deputy National Youth Leader; Deputy National Welfare Secretary; National Vice Woman Leader and Ex-Officio(2.Male,1 Female).

The allocation also shows that the North East has the positions of Deputy National Chairman; National Vice Chairman; National Auditor; Deputy National Financial Secretary; National Vice Woman Leader; National Vice Youth leader and Ex- Officio(2.Male, 1 Female).

The post Mega Party: ADP Zones NEC Positions, National Chairman goes to North Central appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

