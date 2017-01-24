Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mel Gibson Welcomes New Born Baby

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mel Gibson (61) becomes a dad for the 9th time with his 26 year old girlfriend, Rosalind Ross. They welcomed a new baby boy. The couple have named their baby boy “Lars Gerard Gibson” and…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.