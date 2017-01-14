Melania Trump Prepares for the Big Day as She Designs her ‘Glam Room’ in the White House – MUA Reveals

Although Melania Trump has said little-to-nothing about her plans on becoming the U.S. First Lady next week, Nicole Bryle, who has been Melania’s makeup artist for over a decade reveals in an interview that Melania is putting together a “Glam room” for her hair, makeup and wardrobe in the White House. Nicole also stated that […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

