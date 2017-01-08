Melaye: As far as Kogi APC is concerned, I’m in charge

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has taken a swipe at those putting into question his leadership position in the Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that he was in charge as far as Kogi APC was concerned.

“They said since l got into office l have not done anything, that l did not even have a secretariat, which is fallacious and a lie as l am the only senator in the Federal Republic of Nigeria who is actually building a permanent structure as an office complex that will be commissioned this January,” Melaye said while speaking in Ayetoro, his hometown, during the distribution of empowerment materials.

He described those who dumped their parties to become tenants in the APC after eight years with the belief that they could undermine his integrity as “nonentities”.

“As far as APC is concerned in Kogi State, we are in charge. l am not boasting,” he said.

“I am the only member of the Board of Trustees of APC in Kogi State; even the governor of Kogi State is not a member. I am also a member of Executive Council of APC and these are the two highest bodies where any decision would be taken and l would be present,” Melaye said.

The post Melaye: As far as Kogi APC is concerned, I'm in charge appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

