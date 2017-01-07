Melaye fetes constituents at new year

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial in the National Assembly, put smiles on the faces of some of his constituents by distributing gift items ranging from foodstuffs to motorcycles, generators, building materials, etc to them during the Yuletide season.

This gesture came less than six months after he delivered empowerment items to widows, special persons who are physically challenged and artisans, as well as scholarship for over 300 primary and secondary school students at his thanksgiving service.

The gift items included 2000 pieces of blanket, 300 bundles of roofing sheets for those affected by flood and disaster, 200 bags of rice, 200 pieces of bathroom towels and 500 pieces of mattresses.

Others items were 500 pieces of printed wax, 20 bags of two-inch nail, 200 packets of zinc nails, 100 cartons of Milo beverages, 500 pieces of Guinea brocade, 100 kegs of vegetable oil, 100 kegs of 20 litre of palm oil, 50 bags of maize, 30 bags of sugar, 10 cartons of milk, 30 cartons of tin tomatoes, 15 motorcycle, generators and sewing machines.

Melaye promised to attract federal projects to his district. The Agbana of Insanlu, Oba Aaron Ikuborije, commended the gesture, saying it is only God that can reward the senator for all he has been doing for the people.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

