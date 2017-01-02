Melaye: Nobody Can Undermine My Leadership in Kogi APC

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja



Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly has said nobody can undermine his leadership in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State as he debunked all negative insinuations against his person and his position in the APC.

He made this known in his country home at Ayetoro-Gbede at the weekend during the distribution of empowerment materials worth over N200 million where many of the constituents benefited.

“There are so many unnecessary comments and rhetoric; some elements have been making noise around. As far as APC is concerned in the state, we are in charge, and I am not boasting.

“The governor of Kogi State cannot undermine me in the state neither can anybody undermine me in APC in the state, and I say this with every sense of responsibility and humility.

“I am the only member of the Board of Trustees of APC in the state, even the state governor is not a member, and I am also a member of the executive council of the APC.”

He added: “They said since I got into office, I have not done anything and that I do not even have a secretariat; that is fallacious as I am the only Senator in the Federal Republic of Nigeria who is actually building a permanent structure as an office complex that will be inaugurated in few days from now.”

He added that people were merely wasting their time talking about factions, support or no support, saying when they get to that bridge, they shall cross it.

He said before now, he was a colonel, stating that now, he is a general, and no small politician can fight him, as he admonished his followers not to be perturbed by what they hear because he does not blab or talk for nothing.

The senator opined that his motion for the conversion of Kabba College of Agriculture to a Federal University of Agriculture has passed through the first reading, adding that very soon, the school would be sited in Kabba.

He said since he was elected senator, he had attracted constituency projects of two blocks of classroom each in the seven local government area as well as two town halls in Kogi and Ijumu Local Government Areas.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

