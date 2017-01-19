Pages Navigation Menu

Melinda Gates Visits Aisha Buhari in Abuja | Photos

Wife of the President, Her Excellency Aisha M. Buhari has commended the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their global interventions to improve the wellbeing and livelihood of the poorest people in the world. She made the commendation while receiving Melinda French Gates, the Co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who paid her a […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

