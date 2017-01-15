Memorable numbers from Africa Cup of Nations – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Memorable numbers from Africa Cup of Nations
BusinessDay
As football actions continue today at the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nation in Gabon, we look at some of the tournament's most interesting statistics. 1. One team will be making their Cup of Nations debut in this year's edition: Guinea-Bissau …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG