Memphis Thanks Pogba, Shaw, Rooney And United Fans After Lyon Move

Following his permanent switch to Lyon, Memphis Depay has thanked a selection of stars and the club’s fans.

The Netherlands international joined for £31 million from PSV, but has not lived up to expectations since joining.

Memphis has now joined Lyon for £15 million, which could rise to £ 21.7 million if add-ons and clauses are triggered.

Gonna miss you boy, keep striving… @LukeShaw23. #ManUtd

Thanks @paulpogba… until our next battle on the pitch… Go Big or Go Home…

Keep saving…saving …saving… @D_DeGea Always felt safe with you…

Legend thank you for everything that made me feel like home @WayneRooney #Thankyou #ManUtd

The 22-year-old also reserved praise for the club’s fans, writing on Instagram and Twitter: “Thanks for all the memories during my time as a Red Devil. I will never forget all your support at @ManUtd. #RedDevils #ManUtd”

The post Memphis Thanks Pogba, Shaw, Rooney And United Fans After Lyon Move appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

