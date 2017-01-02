MEND Makes U-Turn, Passes Vote Of No Confidence On Buhari

The Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) has passed a vote of no confidence on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari whom it endorsed in the 2015 presidential election.

The militant group, which operates within the creeks of the oil-rich Niger Delta region, appears in an unfriendly mood with the current administration, following the federal government’s poor handling of the current crisis within the region.

The group alleged that Buhari had been carrying on arrogantly and making controversial, prejudicial, conflicting and contradictory statements about the politics and economy of the oil-rich region.

This is after his meeting with traditional rulers, opinion leaders and stakeholders of the Niger Delta region, under the auspices of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on November 1, 2016.

In a statement issued by its elusive spokesman, Jomo Gbomo, MEND on Sunday accused the Buhari-led government of insincerity and “grand deception” with regards to pledged commitment to the politics and economy of the Niger Delta.

The statement further alleged that since after he assumed office on May 29, 2015, Buhari, for reasons best known to him, held the Niger Delta region in contempt.

The statement reads in part, “Without prejudice to the pre 2015 presidential election endorsement freely and voluntarily given to President Muhammadu Buhari on January 6, 2015, the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) hereby categorically and unequivocally pass a Vote of No Confidence on the government of President Buhari; specifically with regard to the government’s handling of the current Niger Delta crisis.”

