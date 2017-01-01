MEND passes no confidence vote on Buhari
The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), has said that it has no confidence anymore in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. This was stated in a statement released on Sunday by their spokesman, Jomo Gbomo. The group also accused the President of blackmailing the Niger Delta region. “Without prejudice to the pre-2015 presidential […]
