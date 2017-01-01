Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MEND passes no confidence vote on Buhari

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mend

The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), has said that it has no confidence anymore in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. This was stated in a statement released on Sunday by their spokesman, Jomo Gbomo. The group also accused the President of blackmailing the Niger Delta region. “Without prejudice to the pre-2015 presidential […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

MEND passes no confidence vote on Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.