Mercy Aigbe Fashion designer calls out actress over breach of trust – Pulse Nigeria
|
P.M. News
|
Mercy Aigbe Fashion designer calls out actress over breach of trust
Pulse Nigeria
The seamstress on January 20, 2017, put up a picture of the actress accusing her of rocking one of her designs without giving her credit as agreed. Published: 47 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Mercy Aigbe play.
Designer threatens to strip Mercy Aigbe naked
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG