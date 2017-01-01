Pages Navigation Menu

Merkel says Islamist terrorism is biggest test for Germany

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Chancellor Angela Merkel in a New Year’s address to the nation on Saturday said Islamist terrorism is the biggest test facing Germany. The German chancellor has vowed to introduce laws that improve security after a deadly attack before Christmas in Berlin. Merkel, seeking a fourth term as chancellor in 2017, described 2016 as a year…

