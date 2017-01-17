Merkel warns against speedy Brexit talks ahead of May’s speech
German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on Monday at a press conference in Berlin played down expectations of a rapid round of negotiations aimed at ending Britain’s membership in the European Union. She stressed at the meeting the need to wait for the British to invoke the respective clauses. “We will react depending on what they wish.…
