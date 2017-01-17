Pages Navigation Menu

Merkel warns against speedy Brexit talks ahead of May’s speech

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on Monday at a press conference in Berlin played down expectations of a rapid round of negotiations aimed at ending Britain’s membership in the European Union. She stressed at the meeting the need to wait for the British to invoke the respective clauses. “We will react depending on what they wish.…

