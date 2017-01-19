Pages Navigation Menu

Mertesacker extends Arsenal deal until 2018

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has had his contract extended by a year. The 32-year-old defender, who has not played this season with a knee injury, was due to be out of contract at the end of the season but the Gunners exercised an option to extend it until 2018.

