Mertesacker extends Arsenal deal until 2018

Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has had his contract extended by a year. The 32-year-old defender, who has not played this season with a knee injury, was due to be out of contract at the end of the season but the Gunners exercised an option to extend it until 2018.

