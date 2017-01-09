Meryl Streep Attacks Donald Trump At Golden Globes
American actress Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes to deliver a blistering attack against President-Elect Donald Trump. The screen icon was picking up the prestigious Cecil B Demille Award, when she slammed Trump for his ‘instinct to humiliate’. She was continuing an Anti-Trump sentiment than run throughout the evening Streep picked up the mantle …
