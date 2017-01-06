Meryl Streep Thinks Viola Davis Is “Possessed”—in a Good Way – Vanity Fair
|
Vanity Fair
|
Meryl Streep Thinks Viola Davis Is “Possessed”—in a Good Way
Vanity Fair
Viola Davis is kicking off 2017 with a major milestone. The Tony- and Emmy-winning actress was honored with a prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday—and Meryl Streep, along with Davis's cast members from the movie Fences and …
The 12 Best Meryl Streep Acceptance Speeches
Viola Davis' Walk of Fame Speech Will Give You Praise Hands
Sanrio's new character is a red panda filled with rage
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG