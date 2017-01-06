Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meryl Streep Thinks Viola Davis Is “Possessed”—in a Good Way – Vanity Fair

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanity Fair

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Meryl Streep Thinks Viola Davis Is “Possessed”—in a Good Way
Vanity Fair
Viola Davis is kicking off 2017 with a major milestone. The Tony- and Emmy-winning actress was honored with a prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday—and Meryl Streep, along with Davis's cast members from the movie Fences and …
The 12 Best Meryl Streep Acceptance SpeechesTV Guide (blog)
Viola Davis' Walk of Fame Speech Will Give You Praise HandsELLE.com
Sanrio's new character is a red panda filled with rageLos Angeles Times
Nigerian Entertainment Today –Vogue.com –The Grio –Bustle
all 79 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.