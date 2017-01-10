Meryl Streep’s Full Golden Globes Speech – Trump Fires Back [Video]

The Golden Globes might have come and gone, but Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech sure has left an lasting impression on, well, most people.

Awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her lifetime achievement as an actress, Streep deviated from focusing on her career and instead had a go at Donald Trump.

She slammed the President-elect for his anti-immigration stances, and for mocking a disabled reporter while campaigning for office. Then, Streep went on to defend journalists and gave a shout out to those in Hollywood who weren’t born in LA:

Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts.

She ended by quoting her late friend, Carrie Fisher:

Take your broken heart and make it into art.

You can watch the full speech below:

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Kudos to Streep – although we must point out that she wasn’t the only one who touched on the political agenda of Trump. Viola Davis, upon winning Best Supporting Actress for “Fences,” had already begun the conversation:

I will, believe it or not, remove Trump from the equation because I believe it’s bigger than him. I believe that it is our responsibility to uphold what it is to be an American, and what America is about and the true meaning of what it is to pursue the American Dream. I think that America in and of itself has been an affirmation, but we have fallen short. Because there is no way that we can have anyone in office that is not an extension of our own belief system. So what does that say about us? And I think that ― if you answer that question ― I think that says it all.

You can read Streep’s full transcript HERE – but before you go, I’m just going to leave Trump’s tweets below:

Gah.

