Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mess in education sector killing our children’s future – Expert

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

school

An educationist, and expert in Adult Education, Mr. Bunyamin Zakariyah on Monday said examination malpractices tend to destroy the future of students who get involved in it. Zakariyah, in an exclusive interview with DAILY POST explained that the only instrument of nation-building is qualitative education, which facilitates rapid growth and development of any nation. He […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Mess in education sector killing our children’s future – Expert

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.