Messi And Barcelona’s Absence At FIFA Gala Disappointing To Maradona

Argentina legend, Diego Maradona has registered his disappointment at Messi and Barcelona stars missing the fifa gala in Zurich, with Roberto Carlos also unhappy with their action.

Messi who was nominated for the Best Fifa Men’s Player award was expected to be present with Suarez, Neymar and Pique. But missed the gala, after Barcelona announced they won’t be attending due to a copa del rey match against Athletic on Wednesday.

The award was won by Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo and Maradona was not too happy his compatriot was absent.

“I’m disappointed with Messi, from watching television at home you cannot fight anything or anyone – here you can fight,” he told TVE.

“I do not know why Barcelona did not come to such an important event. They have priorities and the priority was for Leo not to come. I think coming here [Zurich] they could fight more than they would in Barcelona.”

Madrid icon Roberto Carlos was also miffed by Barca’s decision, suggesting Messi could learn humility from Ronaldo.

“I am sad and disappointed that Leo and his team-mates have not come. They have many great footballers and all of us would have liked to see them attend,” the former Brazil international said before the ceremony.

“We all wanted to see Messi, the other big players and the coach of Barcelona here. It’s a FIFA prize. FIFA is the highest authority in football. So everyone should be here.

“Cristiano has learned the importance of this and I think Leo also needs to learn that he must be here. This has to change.

“Real Madrid also have a match this week but they are well represented in Zurich. The obligations to win for both clubs are the same.”

Upon receiving his award, Ronaldo said he was “sorry” that the Barca players were not in attendance but that it was “understandable”.

The post Messi And Barcelona’s Absence At FIFA Gala Disappointing To Maradona appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

