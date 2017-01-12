Suarez scores his 100th FC Barcelona goal for quarter-final ticket – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Suarez scores his 100th FC Barcelona goal for quarter-final ticket
Vanguard
Abuja – Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez scored his 100th goal in his 120th game for FC Barcelona as they reached the Copa del Rey quarter-finals with victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. Suarez. Suarez volleyed home from Neymar's cross at …
Messi free kick puts Barcelona in Copa del Rey quarterfinals
MSN strike as Barca surge into final
Messi, Suarez, Neymar seal Copa win
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG