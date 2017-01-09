Messi, other Barca stars snub FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award

Lionel Messi and some other Barcelona players will not be at the presentation of FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award in Zurich on Monday in a move that will be seen as a snub to the game’s governing body.

The Dailymail reported that Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were all due in Zurich having been named in the team of the year but when Cristiano Ronaldo picks up the award for FIFA player of the year there will be no Barca players joining him on stage.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu will be present but after a dressing-room meeting on Monday morning it is understood that players decided that they would not make the trip just 48 hours before a now crucial second-leg last-16 Copa del Rey game against Athletic Bilbao.

The post Messi, other Barca stars snub FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

