Messi Praises Cristiano Ronaldo…. Much Respect

Messi praises CR7! 5 Time Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi, has heaped praise on his rival, four time Ballon D’or Winner and one time FIFA ‘Best’ winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, saying Ronaldo has achieved many things and he has mutual respect for the Real Madrid man, dispelling the myth that the pair are huge rivals who […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

