Messi Praises Cristiano Ronaldo…. Much Respect

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

Messi praises CR7! 5 Time Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi, has heaped praise on his rival, four time Ballon D’or Winner and one time FIFA ‘Best’ winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, saying Ronaldo has achieved many things and he has mutual respect for the Real Madrid man, dispelling the myth that the pair are huge rivals who […]

