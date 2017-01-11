Pages Navigation Menu

Messi Statue Vandalized

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

A statue of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, has been broken in half, with the player’s upper body, arms and head removed, it has been reported. The statue on the Paseo de la Gloria walkway overlooking the River Plate was severed at the waist leaving only the lower body and a ball. City Hall …

