Metz Complete Loan Signing Of Cheick Diabate

Metz have reinforced their attacking options with the loan signing of Osmanlispor striker Cheick Diabate until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Mali international joined the Turkish Super Lig side last year after scoring 50 goals in 129 appearances in an eight-year spell at Ligue 1 rivals Bordeaux.

Cheick Diabate moves to the Stade Saint-Symphorien on a six-month deal with an option to purchase.

Cheick Diabate scored the winning goal for Les Girondins as they beat Evian to win the Coupe de France in 2013 and he spent loan spells at Ajaccio and Nancy earlier in his career.

