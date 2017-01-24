Pages Navigation Menu

Mexican drug baron ‘El Chapo’ to be tried in New York

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo’’ Guzman will be tried in New York, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The trial is coming after the U.S. amended an extradition request that had originally been requested by courts in the U.S. states of Texas and California. Guzman, leader of the Sinaloa cartel crime organisation, was extradited on…

