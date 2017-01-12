Pages Navigation Menu

Mexico lays out cards for high stakes talks with Trump – Yahoo News

Mexico lays out cards for high stakes talks with Trump
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks to the audience during a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps in Mexico City, Mexico January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso. More. By Dave Graham. MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico said on …
'Against our dignity': Mexico vows never to pay for Trump's wallThe Guardian
Mexico wants 'a good relationship' with Trump but flatly rejects paying for the border wallInternational Business Times UK
Fact checking Trump: Some of his claims, often debunked and discreditedThe Providence Journal
CNN –euronews –Financial Times –Los Angeles Times
all 192 news articles »

