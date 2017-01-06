Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mexico will pay for border wall, Trump insists

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

U.S. President-in-waiting Donald Trump has insisted that Mexico would pay for the border wall and refuted reports to the contrary. Trump, in a tweet on Friday, lashed out at the media for reports suggesting he was going back on a campaign vow to make Mexico pay for a border wall with the U.S. In an…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Mexico will pay for border wall, Trump insists appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.