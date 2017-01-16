Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police: 5 Killed in Shooting at Nightclub at Mexican Resort – New York Times

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Los Angeles Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Police: 5 Killed in Shooting at Nightclub at Mexican Resort
New York Times
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Gunfire broke out in a crowded beachfront nightclub throbbing with electronic music early Monday, causing five deaths and setting off a bloody stampede by screaming concertgoers at an international festival in this …
Australians in Mexican nightclub shooting thought gunshots were fireworksThe Sydney Morning Herald
Nightclub massacre: 'Whole club just got shot up'NEWS.com.au
Hamilton man among five killed in Mexican nightclub shootingToronto Star
Channel NewsAsia –Toronto Sun –CTV News –CBC.ca
all 279 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.