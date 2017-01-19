MFM FC: NPFL club promises to deliver next match

MFM had failed to sustain the Match Day 1 tempo in which the team whitewashed visiting Niger Tornadoes 3-0 at home.

After a humiliating 0-4 thumping by Nnewi-based FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Wednesday, MFM FC has promised its fans victory in the Match Day 3 of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MFM will host Lobi Stars of Makurdi on Sunday at the Agege Stadium.

The high-flying MFM was roundly beaten by Ifeanyi Ubah in Nnewi with goals from Kone Yaya in the 11th minute, King Osanga, 34, Oni Jimoh, 36, and Ifeanyi Onuigbo 82nd.

Commenting on the match, MFM Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, said that the team had put the defeat behind them to focus on their next match against Lobi Stars.

“We need to put the sorry loss behind us because we have another important game at the weekend against Lobi Stars which is a must win.

“The league has a long way to go and we will do our best not to disappoint our fans. IfeanyiUbah’s game is a sorry one, but we have to move on,’’ he said.

Lobi Stars opened its campaign in the 2016/2017 with a 0-1 defeat in the hands of 3SC of Ibadan at Adamasigba Stadium, while it won the Match Day 2 fixtures against Kano Pillars 1-0.

MFM on its part, started with a 3-0 bashing of Niger Tornadoes after which it was roundly beaten 4-0 by last year’s FA Cup winner Ifeanyi Ubah in Match Day 2.

MFM and Lobi Stars met twice last season in which both team shared spoils. Lobi Star defeated MFM 1-0 in Markudi, while MFM triumphed in the reverse game 3-1.

