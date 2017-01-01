Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MFM founder, Olukoya releases 40 prophecies for 2017

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

d-k-olukoya

The founder of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. D.K Olukoya, has released 40 prophecies for the year 2017. Olukoya tagged 2017 as “My Year of Indisputable Victory and Uncommon Deliverance” and took his text from Proverbs 11:21and Numbers 32:23. He said: “Sin is addictive, sinner in one department of life is a […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

MFM founder, Olukoya releases 40 prophecies for 2017

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.