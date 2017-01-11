MFM primed to fight for the title this season, boasts Ilechukwu

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club head coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu has stated that his wards are ready to meet the challenges of the upcoming 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

With less than four days to the start of the new season, MFM FC coach believes the Olukoya Boys have prepared well enough to kick-off their campaign on a high.

“We have prepared well enough by all ramification as a team but we want to use these remaining days to round off our preparation,” Ilechukwu stated.

He continued: “We have signed new players to bolster the team and I believe with the response from the players during our training sessions, we are good to go.

“With what I’m seeing the team will do well because their response in training shows that they are good to go. I believe that by God’s grace they will do well,” he concluded.

Ilechukwu’s men had emerged as the runners-up of the 4th edition of Nigeria’s most prestigious pre-season event, the Gold Cup, held in Ogun State last year after they lost the final to Lobi Stars 4-3 on penalties. They are expected to maintain their fine run of form in the league.

The Lagos-based team will begin the new season with a home game against Niger Tornadoes on Sunday, January 15, at the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium.

