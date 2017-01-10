Pages Navigation Menu

Miami-grown ‘Moonlight’ wins best picture at 74th Golden Globes – The Miami Hurricane

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment


The Miami Hurricane

Miami-grown 'Moonlight' wins best picture at 74th Golden Globes
The Miami Hurricane
Mahershala Ali (“House of Cards,” “Luke Cage”) plays a drug dealer and mentor to Chiron, whose younger self is played by Alex Hibbert in “Moonlight.” The Miami-based film took home this year's Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama. Ali also …
