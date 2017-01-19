Pages Navigation Menu

Michelle Obama “taking one last walk’ Through the White House | WATCH

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

Aww… the Obamas will be greatly missed! As United States of America’s first family prepares to leave the White House, First Lady, Michelle Obama has shared a video of her and the family’s dogs, Sunny and Bo taking “one last walk through the People’s House”. Taking it in on one last walk through the People’s House. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

