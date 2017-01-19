Michelle Obama “taking one last walk’ Through the White House | WATCH
Aww… the Obamas will be greatly missed! As United States of America’s first family prepares to leave the White House, First Lady, Michelle Obama has shared a video of her and the family’s dogs, Sunny and Bo taking “one last walk through the People’s House”. Taking it in on one last walk through the People’s House. […]
