Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Michelle Obama’s 35 Most Influential Looks of All Time – TIME

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The New Yorker

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Michelle Obama's 35 Most Influential Looks of All Time
TIME
During her time as the First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama's wardrobe has been more than just a series of pretty dresses, functioning instead as a way to relate to everyone from fellow nations to the American public. Sleeveless sheaths
Will Melania take over FLOTUS twitter? No one really knows.AOL News
Twitter – T.coT.co
Ellen's Tribute to the ObamasYouTube

all 212 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.