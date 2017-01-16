MICHO: Uganda’s return to Cup of Nations is ‘destiny’

Port-Gentil, Gabon | AFP |

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic says it was Uganda’s destiny to make their long-awaited return to the Africa Cup of Nations against Ghana as the teams prepare to meet on Tuesday.

The Cranes have not appeared at the tournament finals since losing 2-0 to hosts Ghana in the final in Accra in 1978, and after a 39-year absence the Black Stars will once again be their opponents in Gabon.

“I feel honoured, pleased and privileged to be here. We have worked very hard in Uganda to make this happen. Thirty-plus million people have dreamt to have us here,” said the Serbian Sredojevic, better known by his nickname “Micho”.

“So many things you can escape but destiny you cannot — the last game of Uganda was in the final of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana. Our first match back after 39 years is against Ghana so there is that symbolic aspect.”

Micho and Massa are here. The press conference starts now. Uganda Vs Ghana. #Afcon2017 pic.twitter.com/00hbiNeCYY — KABUURA (@andrewkabuura) January 16, 2017

Uganda, who will also face Egypt and Mali in Group D, may not boast a record like that of Ghana at the Cup of Nations but they can draw confidence from their recent performances against Avram Grant’s men.

The Cranes took four points off Ghana in their ultimately unsuccessful bid to qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and also held them to a 0-0 draw in Tamale in World Cup qualifying last October.

“Every match we go into with the intention of showing that we are close to them. It is not easy,” said “Micho”, in charge since 2013, ahead of their game in Port-Gentil.

“The law of averages tells you — three matches the last two years and what happened has happened, but history will not play tomorrow. Past sentiments we must put out.

Micho: “Our intention is to fight for the 1st point, 1st win and then maybe qualification. It will be step by step.” #AFCON2017 — KABUURA (@andrewkabuura) January 16, 2017

“Uganda has no experience in final tournaments. Ghana has. We have watched 19 Cups of Nations since 1978 on television, now we are there.

“Coming back is not an easy step but I believe we have prepared very well. This is a measure of how far we have come. We want to build our football to reach among the top 10 in African football.”

Uganda saw their star goalkeeper Denis Onyango come off in their 3-0 warm-up defeat to the Ivory Coast in the Middle East last week but the coach allayed any fears about the Mamelodi Sundowns man’s fitness, describing it as a “precautionary move”.

Coach Micho won’t confirm, today, if 1st choice goalkeeper Dennis Onyango will be fit for tomorrow’s #AFCON2017 opener Vs Ghana. — KABUURA (@andrewkabuura) January 16, 2017

Onyango has not been the same since he went off injured in the Africa Champs League final. Think’s not recoverd. @glugalambi @andrewkabuura — Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) January 16, 2017

Yes. A source tells me he should make it though. We wait. @Jadwong https://t.co/sdMXy6UMVk — KABUURA (@andrewkabuura) January 16, 2017

@Jadwong @glugalambi @andrewkabuura And he is the tallest defender in our back line. Majority of goals come from crosses and corner kicks — David Lumansi (@DavidLumansi) January 16, 2017

The post MICHO: Uganda’s return to Cup of Nations is ‘destiny’ appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

