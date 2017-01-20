Microsoft is now throwing free upgrades at subscribers of Windows 10 Enterprise
Microsoft said on Thursday that Windows 10 Enterprise subscribers can now upgrade Windows 7 SP1 and Windows 8.1 devices for free. This offer applies to Windows 10 Enterprise E3 and E5, and Secure Productive Enterprise E3 and E5 subscription plans.
