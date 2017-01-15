Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Microsoft Works on Bringing in a New Era for Financial Services Industry

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Banking and financial services industry are heavily dependent on the new-age digital technology for further progress. Microsoft is one of the many tech companies intimately involved with the cryptocurrency sector facilitating the development of blockchain technology for financial applications. In its recent blog post, the company has offered details about the participation of Satya Nadella, … Continue reading Microsoft Works on Bringing in a New Era for Financial Services Industry

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Microsoft Works on Bringing in a New Era for Financial Services Industry appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.