Middlesbrough Give Stewart Downing Permission To Leave The Club On Loan

Middlesbrough have told Stewart Downing he can leave on-loan this month.

The former England international has only started one match in the past two months and has largely been used as a substitute this season by Aitor Karanka.

The 32-year-old joined his boyhood club on a four-year deal from West Ham 18 months ago.

Boro striker David Nugent is also in advanced talks over a £2m switch to Derby County.

Stewart Downing was a second-half substitute during Sunday’s FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Downing, who played 234 times for Middlesbrough in his initial spell before joining Aston Villa for £12m in July 2009, has scored once this season in October’s 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

