Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Middlesbrough Give Stewart Downing Permission To Leave The Club On Loan

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Middlesbrough have told Stewart Downing he can leave on-loan this month.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The former England international has only started one match in the past two months and has largely been used as a substitute this season by Aitor Karanka.

The 32-year-old joined his boyhood club on a four-year deal from West Ham 18 months ago.

Boro striker David Nugent is also in advanced talks over a £2m switch to Derby County.

Stewart Downing was a second-half substitute during Sunday’s FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Downing, who played 234 times for Middlesbrough in his initial spell before joining Aston Villa for £12m in July 2009, has scored once this season in October’s 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

The post Middlesbrough Give Stewart Downing Permission To Leave The Club On Loan appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.