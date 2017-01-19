Middlesbrough Manager Aitor Karanka Warns Adama Traore Not To Get Carried Away By Chelsea’s Interest

Adama Traore has been warned not to risk losing his place in the Middlesbrough team by getting carried away with Premier League leaders Chelsea’s pursuit of him.

360nobs reported on Tuesday that the 20-year-old Spanish winger, who only joined Boro from Aston Villa in August, was a Chelsea target after a series of high-octane individual displays in the top flight.

“If a team like Chelsea is following Adama Traore, it’s because his progression has been brilliant in six months and he’s doing well,” Karanka said. “But he’s young and the main thing he has to do is to keep going in the same way because football changes a lot.

“Maybe he is in a big moment, but with Patrick here now, with other players already, maybe in two or three months, he will not be playing and Chelsea disappears and everybody disappears.”

He said: “Adama can’t go anywhere because he has played with Villa and with us, so he can’t play for another club.

