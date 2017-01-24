Pages Navigation Menu

Middlesbrough Owner Steve Gibson Rejects £50million Takeover Bid from Chinese Consortium – 360Nobs.com

Middlesbrough Owner Steve Gibson Rejects £50million Takeover Bid from Chinese Consortium
Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson has rejected a takeover attempt by a Chinese-American billionaire consortium, according to the Daily Mail. The consortium, headed up by Chinese businessman Chien Lee who owns French club Nice, offered Gibson a …
