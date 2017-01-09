Middlesbrough Striker David Nugent Close To Joining Derby County For £3 Million

Middlesbrough are letting striker David Nugent join Derby County in a deal worth up to £3m, according to The Sun.

David Nugent’s representatives have been in talks with the Rams as the out of favour striker looks for a switch in search of regular football

Steve McClaren moved for Nugent after being priced out of a deal for strike partner Jordan Rhodes.

Nugent will give DerbyCounty more firepower as they have struggled in that area his season despite an impressive winning run.

The deal still leaves Rhodes available but his £12 million valuation is putting off Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

Nugent scored eight goals for Boro last season, including arguably the most important of the season when he headed a late winner against Hull City.

Aitor Karanka last week insisted he won’t stand in the way of any player who is keen on leaving the club this month, though refused to confirm which players have asked for a move.

