Midnight Fire Razes Parts of Nnewi Timber Market in Anambra

A midnight fire on Thursday gutted part of the Nnewi Timber Market in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra, destroying goods and machines. Eyewitnesses said that five traders in the market collapsed and were rushed to hospitals due to shock of losing their valuables in the inferno. Chukwunonso Nnetu, Chairman of the Nnewi Timber Dealers […]

