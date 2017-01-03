Migos: ATL rap group shoots music video in Lagos

Migos brings trap to Lagos as the trending group shoots its latest video in Africa's most populous city.

Lagos was the hot spot last December.

The world came to Lagos from Skepta, J Hus, WSTRN, and Atlanta rap group Migos performing at various events in the city.

Migos, however, grabbed the global headlines for with its ground shaking performance of ‘Bad & Bougee‘. The clip trended worldwide and led to the song entering the Billboard Hot 100.

The trio of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff definitely took advantage of their time in Lasgidi by shooting a music video.

Migos’ latest video ‘Call Casting‘ was shot in various places in Lagos and mixed with stock clips of animals in a safari. The video is from their upcoming album ‘Culture‘.

A trap video shot in the most populous city in Lagos proves that Nigeria has emerged as one of the hotbeds for global music.

Skepta spent the holiday season in Nigeria. He was on his parents’ farm in Ogun state, before heading to Imo state to buy a bunch of powerful knockouts.

He wrapped the year up by hanging out with Wizkid at the Afrikan Shrine and chilling with John Boyega, Basketmouth and Mike Ezuruonye.

Thanks mostly in part to Wizkid’s dominating sound and other top Nigerian acts influencing the global sound, Lagos as well as Nigeria will be the destination for music lovers round the world for years to come.

