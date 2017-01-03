Migos ‘Call casting’ [Video] – Pulse Nigeria
|
Complex
|
Migos 'Call casting' [Video]
Pulse Nigeria
Following their successful concert staged in Lagos this past December, the Atlanta Hip-hop group shoot visuals in Lagos for track off upcoming album. Published: 4 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail …
Migos Tease Upcoming 'Culture' Album With New Video for "Call Casting"
Migos "Call Casting" Video Migos
Migos Head To Nigeria For Their “Call Casting” Video
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG