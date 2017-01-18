Mike Dean demoted to the English Championship – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Mike Dean demoted to the English Championship

Mike Dean demoted to the English Championship
Following criticism of his performances over the festive period, referee Mike Dean has been demoted to the English Championship. Dean's decision to send off Sofiane Feghouli during West Ham's clash with Manchester United and his failure to dismiss …
