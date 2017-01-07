Mike Ezurounye is grateful for brother Jekwu

Nollywood actor-turned-producer, Mike Ezuruonye’s movie, Brother Jekwu is still waxing strong in cinemas and pulling crowd to almost all cinemas across the country.

The movie, which is a month old in cinemas, is set in Kenya and Nigeria and stars Mike, Angela Okorie, Funny Bone, Wofaifada, Nedu, Klint D Drunk, Huddah Monroe, Sabrina Stadler and so many more.

The comical movie is focused on the adventure of traveling abroad in search of greener pastures, love and the beauty of Africa. It tells the story of a village man with native intelligence that is lucky to make it to Kenya on the bill of his corrupt cousin, where he gets lost in a tale of his adventure while exploring a new land and his encounter with other folks and two beautiful ladies led to the various comical scenes that add a twist to the story.

Ezuruonye, who completely elated about the success of the movie, thanked his fans for their relentless effort in coming out to see the movie.“I am super excited about the success of my movie and it won’t be possible without my fans.

“I sincerely thank you all for your sacrifice and taking out time to go and watch the movie. “To my colleagues and friends who have supported me throughout this journey, I cannot thank you enough. God bless you,” he said.

The movie, which is still showing in cinemas, as the demand rate is high, has enjoyed great endorsement deals from international and local football teams and numerous Nigerian celebrities, including ace comedians, Basket Mouth, Okey Bakassi, popular child comedienne, Emmanuella, and talented artistes, Falz the Bahd Guy.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

